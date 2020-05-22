Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has shockingly claimed that in Pakistan’s cricket set-up, “players from the minority community are not getting [an] equal opportunity”.

Kaneria’s comments come after he accused legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi of being “against me from the beginning”.

Kaneria, who represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, also claimed that Afridi discriminated against him and kept him out of the ODI team.

In addition to saying that minority players are not being treated fairly, the 39-year-old also accused the “minority leaders” of not doing anything.

I am unnecessarily accused of playing religious cards. Whereas the reality is that players from the minority community are not getting equal opportunity. It is very sad that even our minority leaders haven’t dared to speak anything. Watch my full video at: https://t.co/AvrGKs7Naf pic.twitter.com/QIieeyaLqq — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) May 21, 2020

“I am unnecessarily accused of playing religious cards. Whereas the reality is that players from the minority community are not getting [an] equal opportunity. It is very sad that even our minority leaders haven’t dared to speak anything,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

This is the latest accusation Kaneria has made as he previously claimed that he was the victim of religious discrimination in the Pakistan team since he was Hindu and the rest of the players were Muslim.

He said the national team treated him differently during his international career.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including Afridi, Test captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, batting great Javed Miandad and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq have denied his claim.

In March, Kaneria even accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of religious discrimination.

