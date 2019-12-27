Which two Pakistan players is Mohammad Yousuf extremely angry with?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has expressed his anger towards ex-pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria.

Yousuf lashed out at the duo after Akhtar said Kaneria had been discriminated against by other players in the Pakistan team since he was Hindu.

Kaneria backed up this claim and not only thanked Akhtar for his support, but also called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

In response, Yousuf condemned Akhtar and Kaneria’s comments about religious discrimination in the Pakistan team and insisted that he received nothing but “love and support” from everyone in the side during his playing days.

I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) December 27, 2019

“I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan team. I have been a member of the team and I’ve always had a lot of love and support from the team, the management and the fans! Pakistan Zindabad,” Yousuf said on Twitter.

