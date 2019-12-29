Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was “part of our family” when he played for the national team.

Waqar’s comments come after Kaneria claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, have denied his claim.

Waqar Younis "I was in the squad when Danish Kaneria made his debut for Pakistan and captain in his second series. We all welcomed him like a brother, like a son, he was part of our family. I never saw any player or official treating him differently" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 29, 2019

“I was in the squad when Danish Kaneria made his debut for Pakistan and captain in his second series. We all welcomed him like a brother, like a son, he was part of our family. I never saw any player or official treating him differently,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

