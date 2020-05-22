Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed the “unpredictably exciting” nature of legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was the reason why he was an outstanding and dangerous player.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

Afridi also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Hogg’s comments about Afridi came in response to a fan on Twitter.

Most recently, Afridi played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and accumulated 87 runs in seven games at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 167.30.

He also took four wickets at an average of 32.50.

