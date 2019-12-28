Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has lashed out at former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, saying he “will say anything for money”.

Miandad’s comments come after Kaneria claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, Miandad pointed out that if this were true, Kaneria wouldn’t have played for Pakistan for 10 years.

He added that Kaneria “has no credibility left in cricket”.

“Pakistan has given him so much recognition and he played for 10-years in Test cricket. Would this have been possible if there was an issue over his religion,” Miandad told PTI as quoted by mykhel.com. “So how is this possible if he ever faced any bias over his being a Hindu.

“In Pakistan cricket, we have never had any bias over religion. What are they (Kaneria and Akhtar) trying to achieve I don’t understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket.

“How can you believe someone who is serving a life ban for corruption in cricket? Who let down his country? I was head coach of the Pakistan team in early 2000 and Kaneria was in the team and I don’t remember a single incident where there was ever any issue about his being a Hindu.”

