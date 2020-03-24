Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of discriminating against him because he is Hindu.

Kaneria was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

He has been trying to clear his name ever since and questioned why the PCB and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who used to captain the national team, haven’t helped him.

Pakistan cricket Board sleeping in my case Bec Iam Proud Hindu Jai Ambey ,Bhagwan have mercy on me hope Imran Khan the PM of Pakistan will help I request ,sub ka hoga accept why not mine — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 23, 2020

“Pakistan Cricket Board sleeping in my case because I am proud Hindu Jai Ambey, Bhagwan have mercy on me hope Imran Khan the PM of Pakistan will help, I request, sub ka hoga accept why not mine,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

This is not the first time Kaneria has claimed that he was the victim of religious discrimination as last year, he said the Pakistan team treated him differently during his international career.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including Test captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, batting great Javed Miandad and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq have denied his claim.

