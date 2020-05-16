Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has shockingly accused legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi of being “against me from the beginning”.

He further claimed that Afridi discriminated against him and kept him out of the ODI team.

“Shahid Afridi has always been against me from the beginning. He kept me out of the one-day side,” Kaneria told Sports Tak during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“When we used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn’t let me play the one-day tournament. I only played 16 ODIs in my 10-year career as I used to get only two or three matches every year.”

This is the latest accusation Kaneria, who actually played 18 ODIs, has made against the Pakistan team as he previously claimed that he was the victim of religious discrimination since he was Hindu and the rest of the players were Muslim.

He said the national team treated him differently during his international career.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including Afridi, Test captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, batting great Javed Miandad and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq have denied his claim.

In March, Kaneria even accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of religious discrimination.

