Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has dismissed former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s claim of being discriminated against.

Kaneria alleged that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

“The players didn’t like to talk to me just because I was a Hindu. Soon I will reveal their names,” Kaneria said.

However, Azhar joins legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad in denying this.

Azhar Ali "I went on a couple of tours where Danish Kaneria was in the squad. There was never any incident with anyone where someone was treated unfairly. I am 100% sure that such incidents don't happen in Pakistan cricket nor have they ever happened" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 28, 2019

“I went on a couple of tours where Danish Kaneria was in the squad. There was never any incident with anyone where someone was treated unfairly. I am 100 percent sure that such incidents don’t happen in Pakistan cricket nor have they ever happened,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan Cricket Board rubbishes Danish Kaneria’s claims of religious discrimination?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...