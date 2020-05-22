New Zealand may postpone Pakistan series for extremely shocking reason

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand may postpone hosting Pakistan later this year in order to hold more lucrative series, according to reports.

New Zealand are apparently eager to play a two-Test series against Australia in November and host England for Tests and a limited overs series in December, stuff.co.nz reported as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

This could have a negative impact on Pakistan as their series against New Zealand, which is set to consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals from December to January, may be rescheduled to a later date.

In addition to Pakistan, New Zealand are also scheduled to host Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

However, plans are already being put into motion for the more lucrative series to go ahead as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White has contacted Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison.

“I’m in regular contact with Cricket Australia over the current situation and the potential possibilities that might arise for 2020-21 but it’s too early to be discussing specifics or any detail at this point,” White said. “What happens this summer will be determined by things that are yet to occur.”

