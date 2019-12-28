Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has insisted there is no truth in former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s claims that he was discriminated against.

Kaneria claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, like ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, Afridi insisted that he never saw this happen.

– “never heard or came to know of any such thing in my entire association with Danish Kaneria at any level of cricket we played together”: Shahid Afridi on the recent controversy. — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) December 27, 2019

“Never heard or came to know of any such thing in my entire association with Danish Kaneria at any level of cricket we played together,” Afridi was quoted as saying by journalist Asif Khan on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan Cricket Board rubbishes Danish Kaneria’s claims of religious discrimination?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...