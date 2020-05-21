Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz believes that the young pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain won’t have long international careers.

Explaining why, Sarfraz said that they have “frail physiques” and are not “well-built” to withstand the hardships of international cricket over a long period of time.

“Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are quite effective but they are too young. Taking a look at their frail physiques and considerable heights, I don’t think they would be able to play longer for Pakistan. One has to be well-built for a longer career as a fast bowler,” Sarfraz told The Indian Express.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

As for Hasnain, who is 20, he holds the record for being the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in a T20 International.

Hasnain also played for the Gladiators in the PSL and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 19.13.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan legends Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif makes incredibly shocking claim about Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...