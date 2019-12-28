Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has really angered him with his claims of being discriminated against.

Kaneria claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, Inzamam noted that he was captain for a majority of the time that Kaneria played international cricket and added that he never saw or heard anything to back up Kaneria’s discrimination allegations.

“The captain who Danish Kaneria played under the most was me and I never felt that there was any such thing in our team, that any player treats another player badly if he is a non-Muslim. I never noticed even a single example of any such thing in our team,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“I am not ready to accept Danish Kaneria that we have such small hearts, that we would do a thing like this and that we didn’t accept someone. I think Pakistanis have big hearts and we can accept everyone in our hearts.

“When we went on tours like in Sharjah, Indian and Pakistani players would be in the same hotel and I’d often see players sitting in each other’s rooms, joking around and eating together. So from both sides, I never saw any such thing of not eating together.”

