Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made it clear that ex-spinner Danish Kaneria’s claims about being the victim of religious discrimination “have been created out of thin air”.

Razzaq’s comments come after Kaneria said that he had been discriminated against while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, have denied his claim.

“To me, this whole matter seems to have been created out of thin air,” Razzaq told PakPassion. “There is no truth in what Kaneria asserted because if religion was an issue, then as a Hindu he would never have played for Pakistan. He was always an integral part of the Pakistan side and to hold that stature in any side is a matter of honour for any player, regardless of what their background is.

“He was always respected on and off the field by all players, so I do not think there is any room for controversy regarding his religion and treatment in the Pakistan team.”

