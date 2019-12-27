Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has promised to reveal the names of the Pakistan players that subjected him to religious discrimination.

Kaneria, who is Hindu, made the vow after legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled how some players had discriminated against the 39-year-old.

Kaneria thanked Akhtar for his support and noted that he now has the courage to speak up and shed light on which players were guilty of treating him badly.

“I am very thankful to Shoaib Akhtar bhai for his remarks. Whatever he said was true. I have never said anything to him although he came for my support,” Kaneria told ANI.

“The players didn’t like to talk to me just because I was a Hindu. Soon I will reveal their names. I did not have the courage to speak in this regard, but now I got the courage to speak on this issue when I heard Shoaib’s statement.”

Kaneria also released a statement on Twitter, where he called on more cricketers to step forward and back up Akhtar’s remarks.

Whatever @shoaib100mph said in his interview is true. But at the same time, i am thankful to all great players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. I personally request all not to politicise the issue. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/8vN3Kilm4W — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria_) December 26, 2019

“Today, I saw the TV interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth to the world. At the same time, I am thankful to all great players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer,” Kaneria said. “Also thankful to [the] media, genuine cricket administrators and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation.

“My life is not in good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though. I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And I in the hour of need am positive that the people of Pakistan will help.

“I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan, including [the] Honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out [of] the mess. Please come forward and help me out. I personally request all not to politicise the issue.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...