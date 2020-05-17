Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has lambasted ex-spinner Danish Kaneria for “spilling venom on his own teammates”.

Faisal’s comments come after Kaneria accused legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi of being “against me from the beginning”.

Kaneria, who represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, also claimed that Afridi discriminated against him and kept him out of the ODI team.

TRUE! now he’s spilling venom on his own team mate! Shame on him. https://t.co/rOnDFgqUjW — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 17, 2020

“TRUE! Now he’s spilling venom on his own teammates! Shame on him,” Faisal said on Twitter.

This was the latest accusation Kaneria made against the Pakistan team as he previously claimed that he was the victim of religious discrimination since he was Hindu and the rest of the players were Muslim.

He said the national team treated him differently during his international career.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including Afridi, Test captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, batting great Javed Miandad and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq have denied his claim.

In March, Kaneria even accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of religious discrimination.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan reveals which current Pakistan player is really humble

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...