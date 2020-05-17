Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir believes that it would be “too easy” for legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi to beat former India opener Gautam Gambhir in a boxing match.

Afridi and Gambhir have traded verbal blows with each other on numerous occasions, including back in their playing days.

On Sunday, Gambhir lashed out at Afridi over his comments about Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When the idea of a boxing match between the two was brought up, Mir backed Afridi to win.

“Only one winner, too easy for Lala,” the 24-year-old, who represented the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), said on Twitter before deleting the tweet soon after.

