Younis Khan reveals which current Pakistan player is really humble

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has admitted that limited overs captain Babar Azam is really humble.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old, who was named Pakistan’s T20 captain in October last year, has been the country’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

He was given more responsibility earlier this week as he was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI skipper.

“Babar made his debut during the last two to three years of my career and I was really impressed by his humility. I have always felt that the more humble you are, you can achieve bigger goals in your life,” Younis told Gulf News.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan has his say on the Babar Azam-Virat Kohli comparison

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...