Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has called Mickey Arthur the “best coach in the world”.

Arthur was Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 to 2019 and was let go after the men in green narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals during last year’s World Cup.

Amir’s comments came when he was wishing Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Mickey Arthur. For me you are the best coach in the world. Have a good day,” Amir said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Amir was not given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season along with fellow seamers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

