Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that he “would have broken many big records” had the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) given him the proper support.

In a post on Twitter, Kaneria also pointed out the fact that he has dismissed iconic West Indies batsman Brian Lara five times.

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

“I have taken Brian Lara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records,” he said.

This is not the first time that Kaneria, who is a Hindu, has taken a shot at the PCB as he also accused the board of religious discrimination in March.

“Pakistan Cricket Board sleeping in my case because I am proud Hindu Jai Ambey, Bhagwan have mercy on me hope Imran Khan the PM of Pakistan will help, I request, sub ka hoga accept why not mine,” he had said.

Kaneria also claimed that he was victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan as last year, he said the national team treated him differently during his international career.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including Test captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, batting great Javed Miandad and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq have denied his claim.

