Darren Gough reveals which Pakistan legend ‘was the hardest to dismiss’

Former England seamer Darren Gough has admitted that legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf “was the hardest to dismiss”.

Gough admitted that what made Yousuf “the best of the Pakistani batsmen” was the fact that he was “gutsy and very determined”.

But, he also had a soft side as he “always batted with a smile on his face”.

“For me, Mohammad Yousuf was the best of the Pakistani batsmen. He was the hardest to dismiss, there was something about him as he was so gutsy and very determined,” Gough told PakPassion. “He always batted with a smile on his face. He understood you and wanted to keep on talking to you and have conversations with you as a bowler.

“He was that friendly, neighbourly face when you were bowling, but then when you looked at the scoreboard, he’d be closing in on a 50 before you knew it.

“We had an amazing battle in the 2001 series in England where he got runs and I thought this guy is a serious player.”

