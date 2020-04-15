Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins believes that Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad “has got years and years of great cricket left in him”.

Shehzad has not played for Pakistan since the T20 series against Sri Lanka last October, where he scored 17 runs in two matches at an average of 8.50.

The 28-year-old also failed to have an impact in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he accumulated 61 runs in seven matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

Despite his disappointing performances with the bat, Wilkins still feels Shehzad has a bright future ahead of him.

“I think he is a fine player, I really do. He is a terrific young cricketer who loves to learn. Nobody gives more on the cricket field than Ahmed Shehzad,” Wilkins said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He has the great Sir Vivian Richards as a mentor with the Quetta Gladiators franchise. If he listens to what Viv has to say than he is going to go far. I think he has got years and years of great cricket left in him. He is an athlete, he is young, he is fit and he is hungry to get runs. He just needs to keep plugging away.”

