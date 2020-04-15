Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has said that not playing any bilateral series with India has cost the board a lot of money.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Despite this, Mani made it clear that “we don’t need them to survive”.

“Not having India series costs us but we’re not thinking about that. As they say, pie in the sky. If it’s not there, it’s not there. We have to live without them, we don’t need them to survive,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am clear that whether we face India or not, we need to plan on the basis of us not facing them because India did promise to face us previously but they pulled out. So they are unreliable, we can’t rely on cricket resuming with India anytime in the foreseeable future.

“If it happens, good. We face them in ICC events, that’s fine. We’re interested in cricket and we keep politics and cricket separate.”

