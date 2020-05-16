Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir shared a funny moment with Virat Kohli after spotting the India captain’s doppelganger on TV.

Amir posted a photo on Twitter and questioned whether Kohli was the actor in the popular Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

“Virat Kohli brother is it you I’m confused,” Amir said.

Meanwhile, Amir failed to get a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

In addition to Amir, fellow fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali did not receive contracts either.

