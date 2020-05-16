Pakistan star Mohammad Amir sends hilarious message to India captain Virat Kohli

Mohammad Amir: “Virat Kohli brother is it you I’m confused”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir shared a funny moment with Virat Kohli after spotting the India captain’s doppelganger on TV.

Amir posted a photo on Twitter and questioned whether Kohli was the actor in the popular Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Meanwhile, Amir failed to get a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

In addition to Amir, fellow fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali did not receive contracts either.

