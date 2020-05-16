Pakistan all set to tour England, but with one small change

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan are reportedly all set to tour England, but the start date of the three-Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Pakistan were scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

While the tour schedule will remain completely the same, the first Test will start about a week later, according to The Telegraph as quoted by Ary Sports.

However, the T20 series will still take place in September.

Pakistan are likely to travel to England with 20 to 25 players and will get there via a charter flight provided by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to significantly reduce the risk of any player catching the coronavirus.

Upon landing in England, the Pakistan players will be quarantined for 14 days.

“We had a very thorough briefing and were pleased with what we were told,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said. “A lot of time and energy has gone into the plans. The attention to detail was impressive and we are satisfied that safety will be the number one priority at all times.

“We stand in solidarity with the ECB. The cricket family needs to be united to make sure cricket starts moving in the right direction again. It is a very critical time for the game and we have been massively reassured by the plans put in place by the ECB.”

There had earlier been reports that Pakistan could play five Tests if the West Indies scrapped their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, further reports stated that if Pakistan extended their stay in England this summer, the PCB wanted England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria makes insanely shocking accusation against Shahid Afridi

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...