Pakistan cricket team’s fitness test postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan cricket team’s fitness test has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was cut short just prior to the semi-finals and final.

The test was scheduled to be held in the second week of April, but it has been delayed indefinitely.

In addition to the fitness test, the third leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan has been postponed as well, with the decision being announced last week.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play a one-off ODI on April 1 and the second Test on April 5, with both matches being held in Karachi.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will now hold discussions to find another suitable window to play the ODI and second Test.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg reveals which 2 Pakistan players would be “great additions” to the IPL

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...