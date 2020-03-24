Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg ranked legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram on his list of all-time greats.

Hogg was asked by a fan on Twitter to rank Akram, Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, South Africa pace bowler Allan Donald, West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose and Australia spinner Shane Warne.

Warne took first place on Hogg’s list, while McGrath and Muralitharan were second and third respectively.

Akram was fourth, while Donald and Ambrose claimed fifth and sixth place respectively.

Warne (because he kept me out of a gig), Mcgrath, Murali, Akram, Donald, Ambrose.

The Australians aren't in the top two either because of the heritage, I was harder on them to come up with this list. #hoggytime https://t.co/DC6uekX7gJ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

“Warne (because he kept me out of a gig), McGrath, Murali, Akram, Donald, Ambrose. The Australians aren’t in the top two either because of the heritage, I was harder on them to come up with this list,” Hogg said.

