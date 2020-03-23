Aamer Sohail reveals which Pakistan player has too much ego

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan “needs to put his ego away”.

Sohail’s comments come after Sharjeel played for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 10 games he played, Sharjeel scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Sohail noted that the 30-year-old needs to stop trying to “hit every ball out of the park” and “think about what the team requires of him”.

“Sharjeel Khan had a good PSL tournament but if he is to be considered for the Pakistan T20 side, he will need to shed some weight,” Sohail wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “For those who are worried about Sharjeel’s return after his ban, let me remind them that if Mohammad Amir has been allowed back into the Pakistan side after what he did in 2010, then a similar opportunity must be given to Sharjeel as well.

“The fact is that you only allow someone like Sharjeel to make a comeback if you are considering him for a position in the Pakistan side so if he is performing well and takes care of his weight, then why should he not be considered for a place in the Pakistan cricket side?

“In terms of his performance in PSL, I feel that he blew hot and cold and quite clearly, you cannot relate consistency with Sharjeel, and I suppose we have to accept that this is the way he plays his cricket. We have accepted such performances from other players in the past, so we can do the same for Sharjeel and if he doesn’t succeed, then we can shrug our shoulders and move on.

“But what we do need to do is to tell Sharjeel what is expected of him which is not simply to try and hit every ball out of the park. He needs to put his ego away and think about what the team requires of him. If he can do all that then there is no issue in him being considered for recall to the Pakistan side.”

