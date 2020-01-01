Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has revealed that “Pakistan’s image will be affected” if he names the players who discriminated against him.

Kaneria earlier claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, have denied his claim.

“I always talk about moving on in life. Even when discrimination happened, I ignored it. From our childhood and now to our kids, we have learnt and taught that whenever it comes to religion, you have to move on, don’t worry and focus on your work,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion. “I don’t want to drag out such things. I am talking with logic and based on reality, I don’t have any need to drag anything out.

“People say that Danish and Shoaib didn’t take names. If I take names then Pakistan’s image will be affected. Don’t remind me that Pakistan gave me respect, I always say that anyway. I am a proud Pakistani and proud Hindu and don’t rile people up. I have always taken care of Pakistan’s image and will always continue to do that.”

