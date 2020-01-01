Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is set to make his Big Bash League (BBL) return on Thursday when the Melbourne Stars take on the Sydney Thunder.

Rauf was recalled after Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane picked up an injury.

The Stars are hoping that Lamichhane will be fit for the Stars’ match against their crosstown rivals, the Melbourne Renegades, on Saturday.

Rauf took the BBL by storm after being brought in to cover for South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, who missed the team’s first two games with a side strain.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

However, he was dropped for the Stars’ next two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes since Steyn was fit to play.

The Stars lost to the Strikers by five runs, but bounced back to beat the Hurricanes by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Steyn finished with figures of 1-29 off three overs against the Strikers and 2-12 off two overs against the Hurricanes.

The Stars currently sit in third place on the BBL standings after four games, of which they have won three and lost one.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...