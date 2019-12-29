Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that he has been unemployed for the last 10 years.

Kaneria’s reputation was left in tatters after he was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

Kaneria’s comments about being jobless comes after he claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad have denied his claim.

Danish Kaneria "I am jobless since 10 years, I don't have any income at all. Who helped me? I have a family. Who will help me? Please stop going on tv channels and saying wrong things about me, speak the truth" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 28, 2019

“I am jobless since 10 years, I don’t have any income at all. Who helped me? I have a family. Who will help me? Please stop going on TV channels and saying wrong things about me, speak the truth,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

