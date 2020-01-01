Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz registered his career-best figures in a Twenty20 after taking a magnificent five-for while representing the Dhaka Platoon in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against the Rajshahi Royals on Monday.

Wahab finished with figures of 5-8, which included a triple-wicket maiden, as the Platoon triumphed by 74 runs.

The 34-year-old, who was named Man of the Match, started with a bang as he bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the fourth over of the Royals’ chase of 175.

In that over, Wahab dismissed Liton Das, Alok Kapali and fellow Pakistan player Shoaib Malik.

He then removed Nahidul Islam in the 13th over before completing his five-wicket haul in the 17th over by sending Kamrul Islam Rabbi packing for seven runs.

Overall, Wahab has picked up 10 wickets in seven BPL matches at an average of 16.70 and an economy rate of 6.50.

