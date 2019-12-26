Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player faced religious discrimination

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria used to face religious discrimination since he was a Hindu.

Akhtar recalled an incident where one player, who he didn’t identify, had a problem with Kaneria eating in the same place as the other members of the Pakistan team.

Akhtar admitted that he got extremely angry with that comment and lambasted the player who had made it.

“The times I had issues with people was when people spoke about regionalism; when they spoke about being from Peshawar or Karachi, then I used to get really angry,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “A Hindu played for the Pakistan team and its he who won us a Test series.

“I don’t want to bring this out in the open but once someone said ‘Sir, why is he eating from here [implying same place as others]’ , I said I am going to throw you out because this man is getting wickets for your country.

“It was said that I had something to do with the win in the England series but the fact is that Danish Kaneria and Mohammad Sami were the real reasons we won.

“So why wasn’t Danish Kaneria given credit (for the win)? This used to really rile me up.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...