Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has revealed that everyone in the national team, including the officials, knew the bookie that was involved in the 2012 county cricket spot-fixing scandal in England.

Kaneria was indicted in that scandal and given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Kaneria insisted that in addition to the team knowing the bookie, he was introduced to him since they were both Hindus.

Furthermore, Kaneria noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kept inviting the bookie on official tours.

“I have always been portrayed from the wrong angle. When people have the opportunity to speak the truth, they do not, they twist facts and tell. I am telling you the reality today. In my case, the people who introduced me to the person, who were they? My case is open to all,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by India Today.

“The entire Pakistan team knew that person (spot-fixer) and so did the officials. That person also kept coming to Pakistan on official tours. He was invited by the PCB. I never knew that person personally. I was introduced to him by stating that both of us belong to the same religion.”

Kaneria’s shocking comments come after he claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, current bowling coach Waqar Younis, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, have denied his claim.

