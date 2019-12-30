Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has accused India of putting pressure on Bangladesh in a bid to try and stop them from touring Pakistan.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Given what has happened, Qureshi feels that India are responsible for Bangladesh’s hesitancy to tour Pakistan.

“Bangladesh has refused to come to Pakistan under Indian pressure,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by livehindustan.com.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Government official makes shocking terrorism threat claim about Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...