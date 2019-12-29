Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal argued with and was forced to apologise to a journalist after getting into a heated altercation during a press conference.

The incident occurred after the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, where Akmal starred with his knock of 218 for Central Punjab against Northern, which came off 265 balls and included 20 boundaries and eight sixes.

During the post-match press conference, the journalist asked Akmal about his last Test match, which came against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in September 2011.

However, Akmal repeatedly insisted that his last Test match was against the West Indies and not Zimbabwe.

“I played the last Test match against West Indies, not Zimbabwe,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

But, he subsequently apologised to the journalist after learning that he was wrong.

While Akmal hasn’t played Test cricket since 2011, he last represented Pakistan in their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October.

