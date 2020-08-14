Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned why Pakistan opted to pick veteran batsman Fawad Alam for the ongoing second Test in Southampton.

Fawad made his Test comeback after nearly 11 years, but all the anticipation surrounding his return was shot down when he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chris Woakes for a four-ball duck.

In addition to saying that bringing back someone like Fawad is “very typical of what Pakistan do”, Vaughan also criticised the 34-year-old’s batting technique.

“I don’t understand why they have made that decision to bring in a guy, who has not played for 11 years and is 34 years of age,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It’s very typical of what Pakistan do. With that technique, he [Fawad] is basically facing the wrong way when the ball is being delivered. If the ball is moving an inch, he is going to get out. I don’t think this was the time to play Fawad Alam.”

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

