He was a ‘stunning failure’ – Ramiz Raja on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that veteran batsman was a “stunning failure” after he was dismissed for a duck on the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton.

Fawad made his Test comeback after nearly 11 years, but all the anticipation surrounding his return was shot down when he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chris Woakes for a four-ball duck.

Having failed to impress, Ramiz is hoping that the 34-year-old puts up a better performance in the second innings.

“The entire Pakistan was praying for Fawad Alam to succeed because he had scored loads of runs in first-class cricket,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He was given a chance in difficult conditions but I have to admit that it was a stunning failure.

“Even his zero will make the headlines because Pakistan fans wanted him to get an opportunity and when he finally did, he was not able to make it count. This once again proves the fact that this game is a great leveller. Hopefully he can put up a better show in the second innings.”

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Nasser Hussain says the clock is ticking for which Pakistan player?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 153 ( 16.38 % ) Babar Azam 558 ( 59.74 % ) Steve Smith 34 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 128 ( 13.7 % ) Kane Williamson 14 ( 1.5 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 4 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.96 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 6 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.5 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 153 ( 16.38 % ) Babar Azam 558 ( 59.74 % ) Steve Smith 34 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 128 ( 13.7 % ) Kane Williamson 14 ( 1.5 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 4 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.96 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 6 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...