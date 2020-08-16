Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan has revealed that he is “working on my form and fitness” in the hopes of getting a chance to represent his country again.

Irfan last played for Pakistan during their tour of Australia in November 2019, but most recently, he featured in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Irfan took four wickets in the seven matches he played for the Multan Sultans at an average of 47.50.

The 38-year-old acknowledged that Pakistan are picking a lot of youngsters now as they are focused on the future, but he noted that every squad needs experienced players as well.

“I’m working on my form and fitness and hope that I can make a comeback in the national side in the future, be it T20Is or ODI cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “Pakistan has a lot of good youngsters but you need experienced campaigners as well in the squad.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 453 ( 18.73 % ) Waqar Younis 75 ( 3.1 % ) Javed Miandad 130 ( 5.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 651 ( 26.91 % ) Imran Khan 574 ( 23.73 % ) Zaheer Abbas 29 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 121 ( 5 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 117 ( 4.84 % ) Saeed Anwar 199 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.41 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 60 ( 2.48 % ) Back

