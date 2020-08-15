Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said he “would have had nightmares facing” Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

With Abbas’ consistent line and length, and his ability to swing the ball, Vaughan conceded that “I would not even be able to sleep a wink knowing I am facing Abbas tomorrow morning on this deck”.

Vaughan added that there is a possibility the ongoing second Test in Southampton, which has been marred by rain and bad light, could end in a result.

“I think there can be a result because the pitch is doing plenty. It is a classic English Test match style wicket. There is a green tinge and plenty of seam movement,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“When you have Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas it is going to be very tough. This pitch has Mohammad Abbas written all over it. He is going to love it on a length. He is going to wobble it either way.

“I said last week, I would have had nightmares facing him at Old Trafford. I would not even be able to sleep a wink knowing I am facing Abbas tomorrow morning on this deck.”

Pakistan finished on 223/9 at the end of the second day thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 174 ( 14.85 % ) Babar Azam 729 ( 62.2 % ) Steve Smith 43 ( 3.67 % ) Ben Stokes 156 ( 13.31 % ) Kane Williamson 17 ( 1.45 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 10 ( 0.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.19 % ) Back

