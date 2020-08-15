Inzamam-ul-Haq slams the Pakistan batsmen for being ‘scared’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has lashed out at the Pakistan batsmen for being “scared of playing their shots” in the ongoing second Test against England.

Inzamam noted that the batsmen lacked confidence and England took full advantage of it.

He urged the Pakistan batsmen to “play aggressive cricket” otherwise they will be “depending on rain” to save them.

“Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg. When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test.”

Pakistan ended day two on 223/9 thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 444 ( 18.7 % ) Waqar Younis 73 ( 3.07 % ) Javed Miandad 128 ( 5.39 % ) Shahid Afridi 640 ( 26.96 % ) Imran Khan 565 ( 23.8 % ) Zaheer Abbas 29 ( 1.22 % ) Younis Khan 119 ( 5.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 112 ( 4.72 % ) Saeed Anwar 196 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 58 ( 2.44 % ) Back

