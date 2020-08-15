Stuart Broad reveals which Pakistan cricketer is a ‘really classy player’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has called Pakistan batsman Babar Azam a “really classy player”.

This comes after Broad dismissed Azam for 47 on the second day of the second Test in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Azam has been in excellent form over the last 12 months and made 69 in the first innings of the first Test against England in Manchester.

With this in mind, Broad admitted that “we knew he would be a big wicket”.

“Babar Azam is a really classy player which you can see by some of the shots he played….we knew he would be a big wicket and I was pleased to get him out,” Broad told BBC as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan finished on 223/9 at the end of the second day thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 166 ( 15.22 % ) Babar Azam 671 ( 61.5 % ) Steve Smith 41 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 148 ( 13.57 % ) Kane Williamson 16 ( 1.47 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.55 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.46 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 7 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.28 % ) Back

