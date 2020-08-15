Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted that he was glad his decision to take the attack to England’s bowlers on the second day in Southampton paid off as he scored an unbeaten 60.

Rizwan noted that when he was batting with Babar Azam, he adopted a more defensive approach.

However, once Azam was dismissed for 47 and the tail was exposed, he opted to put his foot on the gas and add as many runs as possible on the board for Pakistan.

“When Babar Azam was playing alongside me, I was playing in a more compact manner but once he was out and the tailenders came in, then as you know, we have to look for runs,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In international cricket there are phases where you need to score runs and when you need to concentrate on staying – both those phases came for me today. When the tail came in, I attacked and thankfully it went ok for me.”

Rizwan’s unbeaten 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9 on yet another shortened day.

