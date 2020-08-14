Michael Holding reveals who can save Pakistan on the 2nd day

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding believes that star batsman Babar Azam can save Pakistan on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton.

Azam could only watch on as the other batsmen fell in quick succession on the rain-affected opening day.

He ended up scoring an unbeaten 25, which came off 51 balls and included a solitary boundary.

Pakistan will start the second day on 126/5, but Holding pointed out that if someone stays at the crease with Azam, the 25-year-old can help his side “get a reasonably good score”.

“Babar Azam is still there and that is a positive for Pakistan because if someone can hang around with him, there is a chance that they can get a reasonably good score,” Holding said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Pakistan will need a good first innings score because we know how important that is.

Holding added that Pakistan “should be a little disappointed” with their performance on the first day.

“Pakistan should be a little bit disappointed. They won the toss and people would have thought that maybe it’s not the ideal time to bat because the ball would be moving around a bit but the pitch is such that you want to be batting first as much as you possibly can,” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Vaughan reveals why he is not a fan of Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 153 ( 16.38 % ) Babar Azam 558 ( 59.74 % ) Steve Smith 34 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 128 ( 13.7 % ) Kane Williamson 14 ( 1.5 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 4 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.96 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 6 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.5 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 153 ( 16.38 % ) Babar Azam 558 ( 59.74 % ) Steve Smith 34 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 128 ( 13.7 % ) Kane Williamson 14 ( 1.5 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 4 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.96 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 6 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...