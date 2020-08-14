Brad Hogg reveals his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan was when former all-rounder Andrew Symonds scored a century against them in the 2003 World Cup.

Symonds hammered an unbeaten 143 in the match, which came off 125 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Hogg, meanwhile, took three wickets – dismissing Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Rashid Latif – as Australia won by 82 runs.

Andrew Symonds 100 in the 2003 World Cup, Johannesburg. Nothing like a mate under pressure come out with a career changing innings. #cricket #askhoggy https://t.co/7jMdMfXBh9 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 13, 2020

“Andrew Symonds 100 in the 2003 World Cup, Johannesburg. Nothing like a mate under pressure [coming] out with a career changing innings,” Hogg said on Twitter.

