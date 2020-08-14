Brad Hogg reveals his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan

Posted on by
Brad Hogg reveals his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan Australia cricket

Brad Hogg: “Andrew Symonds 100 in the 2003 World Cup, Johannesburg. Nothing like a mate under pressure [coming] out with a career changing innings”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan was when former all-rounder Andrew Symonds scored a century against them in the 2003 World Cup.

Symonds hammered an unbeaten 143 in the match, which came off 125 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Hogg, meanwhile, took three wickets – dismissing Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Rashid Latif – as Australia won by 82 runs.

“Andrew Symonds 100 in the 2003 World Cup, Johannesburg. Nothing like a mate under pressure [coming] out with a career changing innings,” Hogg said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Vaughan reveals why he is not a fan of Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Who is your favourite cricket legend?

Leave a Reply