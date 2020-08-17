Jonathan Trott reveals which Pakistan cricketer is a ‘nuggety player’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has called Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan a “nuggety player”.

Trott, who is England’s batting consultant for the ongoing series, praised Rizwan following his knock of 72, which came off 139 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 39-year-old lauded Rizwan for batting well with the tailenders and said such a skill “is something that should not be underrated”.

“The way he plays, the skill in batting with the tail as well is something that should not be underrated,” Trott was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Sometimes that is a challenge in itself, to manoeuvre the ball and field so you are on strike again.

“He looks like a nuggety player who wants to get stuck in which is what you want as a fielder from your keeper and as a batter.”

With rain and bad light curtailing the fourth day of the second Test in Southampton, England will resume the fifth day on 7/1 after Pakistan were bowled out for 236.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 188 ( 14.98 % ) Babar Azam 781 ( 62.23 % ) Steve Smith 52 ( 4.14 % ) Ben Stokes 162 ( 12.91 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.51 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.4 % ) Rohit Sharma 10 ( 0.8 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.72 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.12 % )

