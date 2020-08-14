Michael Vaughan reveals who he thinks will be Pakistan’s next captain

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will be Pakistan’s next captain.

Vaughan is a big fan of Shadab as he feels the 21-year-old is a “wonderful cricketer”.

Shadab scored 45 runs in the first innings of the first Test against England in Manchester and also took two wickets in the match.

Given his ability to have an impact with the bat, ball and in the field, Vaughan sees bright things in Shadab’s future.

“For me Shadab Khan is a wonderful cricketer. I think Shadab Khan can potentially be the next captain of Pakistan,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “When you have got a batsman like Shadab Khan, who has actually scored decent runs in England. He can bowl leg-spinners, he is a brilliant fielder, great in the team bubble and a cricket thinker.

“With Shadab Khan, I can pretty much guarantee that he will potentially get more runs than Fawad (Alam), bowl leg-spin, take a catch or two, create a run-out and be a great team player. I’m bit confused by that selection.”

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was marred by rain.

