Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that his comments about helping India star Hardik Pandya become “one of the best all-rounders” in the world were “made in good faith”.

In June last year, Razzaq had said that if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowed him to work with Pandya, he could transform him into a world-class player.

“I feel like if I give him coaching in [the UAE for example], I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best, and if BCCI wants to make him a better all-rounder, I will always be available,” Razzaq had said.

However, Razzaq noted that this is not possible due to the frosty political relations between India and Pakistan.

“Look, the statement I made was made in good faith. From what I saw of Hardik Pandya, I felt that he could improve further as a player and I could help him with that and I spoke purely from a cricketing point of view,” he told PakPassion. “It’s not as if I am desperate to help him out for any other reason. We know when it comes to the current state of India and Pakistan relations, this would not be possible in the first place.”

