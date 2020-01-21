Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has called Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq “match-winners”.

He noted that all five players should be in the Pakistan Twenty20 team precisely because of that reason.

However, all of them were snubbed for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

“As we have seen in the case of the Pakistan T20I side is that we are without the services of match-winners like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal or Ahmed Shehzad,” Razzaq told PakPassion. “The side has been given a completely new look but this is not the way to build good teams.

“Players performing well in domestic cricket consistently and for many seasons need to be given a place in the side and not doing this is why our overall ranking in world cricket has dropped so much. By dropping players like this, we are seeing that cricketers are losing their motivation to play longer for Pakistan and to perform for the country.

“When there is no desire to perform after being disappointed by their treatment, the players are unlikely to reach high levels of achievement and to break records.”

