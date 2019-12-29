Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-India batsman Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Pakistan, calling their treatment of former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria “shameful”.

Gambhir’s comments come after Kaneria claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, have denied his claim.

“This is the actual face of Pakistan. We had Mohammad Azharuddin as captain of our side and he captained us in 80-90 Test matches,” Gambhir, who is a BJP politician and member of the Lok Sabha, was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “This shows the reality of Pakistan, they have a sportsman (Imran Khan) as their Prime Minister, still, people in their country have to go through this. Kaneria played 60 matches for Pakistan, and it is shameful.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria shockingly reveals “I am jobless since 10 years”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...