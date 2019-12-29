Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that many people accused or found guilty of fixing have been “welcomed back into the team” or are working for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or “being hired by TV channels”.

Kaneria was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

His shocking comments come after he claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, many Pakistan cricketers, including captain Azhar Ali, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, ex-batsman Mohammad Yousuf, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and batting great Javed Miandad, have denied his claim.

Danish Kaneria "I didn't sell my country or take money at the expense of my country. Yet, people who sold the country, took money and went to jail were welcomed back into the team. And people whose names came up in fixing are being hired by TV channels and by the PCB" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 28, 2019

